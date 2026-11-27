Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) COO Michael Wallace sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $211,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,303.80. The trade was a 26.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Spok Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 87,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,807. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Spok had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.70 million.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. Spok's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spok from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spok by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spok by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth about $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company's stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. develops communication technology for healthcare providers and other organizations that rely on timely, mission-critical messaging. Its solutions help clinical teams coordinate care, receive alerts and communicate securely. The company offers clinical communication and workflow software, secure messaging and alerting tools, operator-console services, and paging devices and services. Its products are designed to connect care teams and support the delivery of urgent information.

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