Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 3,361,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $1,983,221.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 77,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,636,500. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 85,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 338,607 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.27.

On Friday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,214,586 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $740,897.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 335,414 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $204,602.54.

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Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 437,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,110. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Standard BioTools shares are going to split on Monday, December 7th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, December 6th.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Standard BioTools had a net margin of 157.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on LAB

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. develops and supplies life science tools used by biomedical researchers, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. Its products include instruments, consumables and related technologies for analyzing proteins and cells, supporting research in areas such as immunology, oncology and drug discovery. The company's platforms include mass cytometry, which enables researchers to study multiple features of individual cells, and the SomaScan proteomics platform, which measures thousands of proteins in biological samples.

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