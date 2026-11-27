Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 77,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,019,000. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 85,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 3,361,393 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $1,983,221.87.

On Monday, November 23rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 338,607 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $206,550.27.

On Friday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,214,586 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $740,897.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 335,414 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $204,602.54.

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Standard BioTools Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 437,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Standard BioTools shares are set to split on Monday, December 7th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, December 6th.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 157.62%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 461,030 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 95,349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 171,629 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAB

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. develops and supplies life science tools used by biomedical researchers, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. Its products include instruments, consumables and related technologies for analyzing proteins and cells, supporting research in areas such as immunology, oncology and drug discovery. The company's platforms include mass cytometry, which enables researchers to study multiple features of individual cells, and the SomaScan proteomics platform, which measures thousands of proteins in biological samples.

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