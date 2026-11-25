Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Bilger purchased 30,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $190,981.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,044.64. The trade was a 13.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 366,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Stellus Capital Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Noble Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,914 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 207,559 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses. Its investments are focused primarily on privately held companies that need capital for growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, or ownership changes. The company invests mainly in debt, including first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche loans, and may also make equity investments. Its portfolio is concentrated primarily in companies in the United States. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is externally managed by Stellus Capital Management, an investment firm specializing in middle-market lending.

Further Reading

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