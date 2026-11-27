STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) insider Mark Streams sold 11,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $59,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 991,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,610.20. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Streams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Mark Streams sold 76,891 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $373,690.26.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Mark Streams sold 135,589 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $866,413.71.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Mark Streams sold 29,951 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $186,594.73.

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STUB Price Performance

NYSE:STUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. STUB has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). STUB had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $501.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.27) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STUB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STUB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of STUB from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STUB from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded STUB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $14.00 target price on STUB in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on STUB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STUB by 135.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STUB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in STUB by 194.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STUB by 848.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in STUB by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,371 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter.

STUB Company Profile

StubHub Holdings, Inc. operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers of tickets to live events, including sports, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment. Its platforms allow customers to browse listings, compare ticket options and complete purchases, while sellers can list tickets for sale. The company operates StubHub and viagogo, serving customers in the United States and international markets. Its business grew from StubHub, founded in 2000, and viagogo, which acquired StubHub from eBay in 2020.

Further Reading

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