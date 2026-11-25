Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) CTO James Kuffner sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $134,162.73. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 254,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,414,102.96. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

James Kuffner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, James Kuffner sold 198 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $7,591.32.

On Monday, October 26th, James Kuffner sold 19,201 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $734,246.24.

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Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 2,737,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,859. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $777.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.17 million. Symbotic had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Symbotic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Recent Symbotic Headlines

These are some of the SYM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue grew 25% to about $2.8 billion, and Symbotic reported its first profitable full year. Fourth-quarter revenue and earnings also exceeded analyst expectations, reinforcing the growth case. Article: Symbotic Stock Earnings Beat Has The Bull Case Changed

Fiscal 2026 revenue grew 25% to about $2.8 billion, and Symbotic reported its first profitable full year. Fourth-quarter revenue and earnings also exceeded analyst expectations, reinforcing the growth case. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target to $58 from $70 but maintained an “overweight” rating. The cut signals more cautious expectations, although the rating remains positive. Article: Symbotic price target lowered to $58 from $70 at KeyBanc

KeyCorp lowered its price target to $58 from $70 but maintained an “overweight” rating. The cut signals more cautious expectations, although the rating remains positive. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target reductions add to caution: besides KeyCorp’s latest cut, Craig Hallum lowered its target to $50 from $65, and Deutsche Bank cut its target to $37 from $54 while keeping a “hold” rating.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 108,553 shares of the company's stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Symbotic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,018 shares of the company's stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 469.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,930 shares of the company's stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $3,109,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc. develops and deploys automated systems for warehouses and distribution centers. Its technology combines software, artificial intelligence and robotics to help customers move and manage goods through facilities. The company's systems include high-density storage, autonomous mobile robots and automated solutions for tasks such as retrieving, sorting and building pallets of products. Symbotic also provides software to coordinate these operations and integrate them with customers' supply-chain processes.

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