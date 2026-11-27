The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $14,196.82. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,211,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,869,319.22. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,289 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,159.36.

On Monday, November 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,492 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $74,994.92.

On Friday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $2,855.70.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,056 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $10,781.76.

On Monday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $2,080.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,916 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $93,083.04.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 700 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,301.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,018.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,201 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $12,190.15.

On Friday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,196 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $103,285.48.

Get GRX alerts: Sign Up

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,156,552 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,780 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,847 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is a closed-end investment fund that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities of companies involved in healthcare and wellness. Rather than providing healthcare services itself, the trust gives investors exposure to businesses across these industries. Its investments may include companies in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, nutrition and fitness. The fund can invest in both U.S. and international companies, giving its portfolio exposure to businesses across multiple markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust wasn't on the list.

While The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report