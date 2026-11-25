Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.16, for a total value of C$20,182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 303,903,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$43,810,697,277.28. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position.

The Woodbridge Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 60,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.11, for a total transaction of C$8,766,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 53,100 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.61, for a total transaction of C$8,209,791.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 100,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.90, for a total value of C$15,390,000.00.

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Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI traded up C$2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$155.38. The company had a trading volume of 611,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,586. The company's 50-day moving average is C$150.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.23. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$107.91 and a twelve month high of C$189.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.6550 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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