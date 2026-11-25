Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.90, for a total value of C$15,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 303,550,183 shares in the company, valued at C$46,716,373,163.70. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position.

The Woodbridge Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 60,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.11, for a total value of C$8,766,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 140,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.16, for a total value of C$20,182,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 53,100 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.61, for a total transaction of C$8,209,791.00.

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Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI traded up C$2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$155.38. The company had a trading volume of 611,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$107.91 and a 12-month high of C$189.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6550 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD set a C$200.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$168.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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