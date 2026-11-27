Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.32, for a total transaction of C$2,019,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 303,537,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$47,145,395,263.56. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position.

The Woodbridge Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 18,900 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.26, for a total transaction of C$2,991,114.00.

On Friday, November 27th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 15,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.04, for a total transaction of C$2,355,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 60,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.11, for a total value of C$8,766,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 140,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.16, for a total value of C$20,182,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 53,100 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.61, for a total value of C$8,209,791.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 100,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.90, for a total value of C$15,390,000.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts: Sign Up

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.1%

TRI stock traded up C$3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$158.76. 271,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,339. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$151.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.42. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$107.91 and a 52-week high of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.6550 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$168.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thomson Reuters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thomson Reuters wasn't on the list.

While Thomson Reuters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report