Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 18,900 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.26, for a total transaction of C$2,991,114.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 303,518,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$48,034,803,467.58. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position.

The Woodbridge Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 26th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 13,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.32, for a total value of C$2,019,160.00.

On Friday, November 27th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 15,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.04, for a total transaction of C$2,355,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 60,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.11, for a total transaction of C$8,766,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 140,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.16, for a total value of C$20,182,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 53,100 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.61, for a total transaction of C$8,209,791.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 100,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.90, for a total value of C$15,390,000.00.

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Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.1%

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$158.76. 271,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,339. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$107.91 and a 12 month high of C$189.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$151.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.42.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6550 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. TD set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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