Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS - Get Free Report) Director Peter Dykstra sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.69, for a total transaction of C$40,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at C$52,257.26. The trade was a 43.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

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Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of LCFS stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.59. 10,821 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,120. Tidewater Renewables Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.39 and a 12 month high of C$25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.74 million, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of -1.57.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$239.90 million during the quarter. Tidewater Renewables had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Renewables Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$13.25 to C$22.75 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Renewables currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$24.92.

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Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol 'TWM'. Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company across the North American gas processing, natural gas liquids, petroleum refining, and renewables markets. The Corporation's strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value by acquiring and building high quality, strategically located infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives.

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