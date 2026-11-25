Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn bought 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$121,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$121,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Robert Blair Tamblyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 12,500 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,500.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Blair Tamblyn acquired 9,400 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$49,914.00.

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Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

TF stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 209,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,711. The stock has a market cap of C$357.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.58. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The company's 50 day moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.14.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of C$32.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.0%. Timbercreek Financial's payout ratio is -383.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TF

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors.

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