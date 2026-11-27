TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Barron acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,823,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,845,153.15. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,389. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.22.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMC. Zacks Research raised shares of TMC the metals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TMC the metals from $11.75 to $5.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMC the metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Our Latest Report on TMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,235,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TMC the metals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,827 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is a deep-sea minerals exploration and development company focused on polymetallic nodules found on the ocean floor. The nodules contain metals including nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese, which are used in batteries, stainless steel and other industrial applications. The company's exploration activities are centered in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through subsidiaries sponsored by Pacific island nations, TMC holds exploration contracts with the International Seabed Authority.

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