TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) Director Andrei Karkar purchased 500,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,453,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,940,126.95. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.22. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,556,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,334,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,002 shares of the company's stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 156,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMC. Zacks Research upgraded TMC the metals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $11.75 to $5.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.88.

View Our Latest Report on TMC

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is a deep-sea minerals exploration and development company focused on polymetallic nodules found on the ocean floor. The nodules contain metals including nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese, which are used in batteries, stainless steel and other industrial applications. The company's exploration activities are centered in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through subsidiaries sponsored by Pacific island nations, TMC holds exploration contracts with the International Seabed Authority.

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