First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Sells $610,781.92 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FFIN traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. 514,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,736. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut First Financial Bankshares from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 100,226 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

