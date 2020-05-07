Mark E. Jagiela Sells 30,976 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,362,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

