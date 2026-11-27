TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI - Get Free Report) insider Richard Marshak sold 4,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $11,095.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $278,215.74. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Richard Marshak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Richard Marshak sold 325 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,426.75.

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TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.22. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 86.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,963 shares of the company's stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 282,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $12,099,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,550,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,552,491 shares of the company's stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $507,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.20.

View Our Latest Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences is a medical technology and oncology company developing ways to improve the delivery of treatments to solid tumors. Its Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD) platform is designed to increase the distribution of therapeutic agents within tumor tissue by using controlled pressure during infusion. The company's TriNav® infusion system is designed to deliver therapies to the liver through the hepatic artery. TriSalus is also developing PEDD-based approaches for liver and pancreatic tumors, including use with its investigational immunotherapy SD-101, a toll-like receptor 9 agonist.

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