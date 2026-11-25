Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) CEO John Romano acquired 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $325,500. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 776,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,758. The stock has a market cap of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.43 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 25.02% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings PLC will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is -6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $197,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 39.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 50.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,791,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 603,260 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 609,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Tronox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tronox from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and mineral-sands products. Its operations span the value chain from mining titanium-bearing mineral sands to processing them into feedstocks and finished products. The company's products include TiO₂ pigment, used to add whiteness, brightness and opacity to paints, coatings, plastics and other materials. Tronox also produces titanium feedstocks such as chloride-grade slag and synthetic rutile, as well as zircon, which is used in ceramics and other applications.

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