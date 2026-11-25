Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Engle purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $19,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 187,751 shares in the company, valued at $298,524.09. The trade was a 7.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Tronox alerts: Sign Up

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 776,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Tronox Holdings PLC has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 25.02% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings PLC will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is -6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,461 shares of the company's stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and mineral-sands products. Its operations span the value chain from mining titanium-bearing mineral sands to processing them into feedstocks and finished products. The company's products include TiO₂ pigment, used to add whiteness, brightness and opacity to paints, coatings, plastics and other materials. Tronox also produces titanium feedstocks such as chloride-grade slag and synthetic rutile, as well as zircon, which is used in ceramics and other applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tronox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tronox wasn't on the list.

While Tronox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report