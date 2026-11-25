TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) insider Charles Bunch, III sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,736.50. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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TWFG Stock Down 1.6%

TWFG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 13,081 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.20.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.48 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that TWFG, Inc. will post 1.10 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TWFG in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TWFG in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TWFG by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TWFG by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. is an independent insurance distribution company that connects individuals and businesses with insurance products from a range of carriers. Its offerings include personal and commercial property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health coverage. Founded in 2001 as The Woodlands Financial Group, the company operates through a network of retail insurance agencies and independent agents. TWFG serves customers across the United States. TWFG was founded by Richard “Ricky” McKenzie, who leads the company as chairman and chief executive officer.

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