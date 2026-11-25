UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $701,419.32. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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UMH Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of UMH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 60,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,528. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2250 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UMH Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,064 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $616,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 33.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMH Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UMH Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates manufactured home communities. Its primary business is providing developed homesites for residents who own or rent manufactured homes. The company also offers manufactured homes for rent and sale, giving residents options for living in its communities. UMH serves markets across the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast United States. Founded in 1968, UMH is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey. Samuel A. Landy serves as the company's president and chief executive officer.

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