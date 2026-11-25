uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director David Meek sold 8,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $483,274. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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uniQure Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,283. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.84% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QURE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded uniQure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $31,988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in uniQure by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,936 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in uniQure by 249.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 366,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,162 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 271,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,809,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for serious genetic and other diseases. The company uses adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver genetic material to patients' cells, with research and development operations in the United States and the Netherlands. Its programs have targeted conditions including Huntington's disease, epilepsy and hemophilia B. uniQure developed the gene therapy now known as Hemgenix for hemophilia B; it is commercialized by CSL Behring under a partnership.

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