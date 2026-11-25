Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,008.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kyle Malady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $50,666.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $50,721.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $47,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $48,928.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $47,223.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $50,325.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $51,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $52,415.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $54,978.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $55,550.00.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 4,247,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,872,398. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 72.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Arete Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Top Verizon Communications Stories

Investors following VZ have been watching these stories:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares for about $51,480 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale reduced his holdings by 1.15%, but its planned nature and small size make it a limited signal on its own. SEC filing

CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares for about $51,480 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale reduced his holdings by 1.15%, but its planned nature and small size make it a limited signal on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks item notes increased investor attention to Verizon but offers no specific new business or financial information that would explain a stock move. Zacks article

A Zacks item notes increased investor attention to Verizon but offers no specific new business or financial information that would explain a stock move. Negative Sentiment: A November 23 report described a price increase affecting customers whose plans were previously rate-locked. Higher fees could support revenue, but may also frustrate customers and pose a risk to retention. TheStreet article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,580,066 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,659,308,000 after purchasing an additional 903,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $3,117,471,000 after buying an additional 8,289,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,173,226 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,743,274,000 after buying an additional 5,075,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,882,074 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $884,147,000 after buying an additional 1,305,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,835,598 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $634,639,000 after buying an additional 1,317,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc. is a telecommunications company that provides wireless and wireline communications services in the United States. Its offerings include mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and other connected devices, broadband internet, and related services for consumers, businesses, and government customers. The company operates a nationwide wireless network and provides home internet through fiber-optic service, including Fios, and fixed wireless access. For business and public-sector customers, Verizon offers connectivity, networking, security, and Internet of Things services.

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