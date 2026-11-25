Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Anthony Shen purchased 67,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 655,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,981,313. The trade was a 11.49% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 166,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,169. Vitalhub Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a market cap of C$389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$31.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VHI. TD lowered their price target on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vitalhub from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$10.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$10.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Company Profile

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka.

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