Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 124,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $160,327.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,444,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,753,386.94. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gregg Williams acquired 4,980,943 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $5,030,752.43.

On Friday, November 20th, Gregg Williams bought 227,959 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $259,873.26.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gregg Williams purchased 85,265 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,938.85.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 33,169 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,827.45.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gregg Williams acquired 29,929 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,425.45.

On Monday, November 16th, Gregg Williams acquired 2,100 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,121.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Gregg Williams acquired 48,100 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $47,619.00.

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Vivani Medical Stock Up 9.8%

NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.51. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VANI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vivani Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivani Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VANI

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing miniature, implantable devices designed to deliver medicines over extended periods. Its NanoPortal platform is intended to provide sustained drug delivery from a small implant placed under the skin, with the goal of reducing the need for frequent dosing. The company is advancing implant programs based on GLP-1 medicines for chronic conditions, including obesity and type 2 diabetes. These programs remain in development, and their availability and use depend on clinical and regulatory progress.

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