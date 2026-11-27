Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Desantis sold 2,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $620,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,496. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 977,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $200.57 and a one year high of $249.92. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.9450 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Markowski Investments purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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