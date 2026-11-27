WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu Han purchased 597,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $591,938.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,091,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,438.48. This represents a 121.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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WeRide Trading Up 5.6%

WRD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 877,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,951. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $964.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.02. WeRide Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter. WeRide had a negative net margin of 168.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WeRide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WeRide by 4,926.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,595,319 shares of the company's stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide during the third quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide during the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WeRide by 586.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 104,585 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the second quarter worth about $517,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded WeRide from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WeRide in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on WeRide and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on WeRide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered WeRide from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRD

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide is a technology company focused on autonomous driving. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, it develops self-driving systems and vehicles for passenger transportation, public transit, logistics and street cleaning. Its offerings include robotaxis, robobuses, robovans and autonomous street-sweeping vehicles, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems for passenger cars. The company works with local and industry partners to deploy and test its technology, with activities in China and selected international markets, including the Middle East.

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