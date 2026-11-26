WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) insider Max Izzard purchased 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 350 per share, for a total transaction of £84,000.

Max Izzard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Max Izzard sold 387 shares of WH Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350, for a total transaction of £1,354.50.

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WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 354.20 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. WH Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 342 and a 12 month high of GBX 710. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.35.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported GBX (68.70) earnings per share for the quarter. WH Smith had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of GBX 162.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that WH Smith PLC will post 100.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 420 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 535 target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 566.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WH Smith

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

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