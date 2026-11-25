Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) Director Robb Turner bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.24 per share, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 104,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,784,960. This represents a 16.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.33.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,320,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,097,208 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $596,077,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $500,305,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $354,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is an energy infrastructure company focused primarily on gathering, processing, transporting and storing natural gas. Its systems connect natural gas-producing regions with utilities, power generators, industrial customers and other energy markets. The company operates pipelines and related facilities across the United States. Its Transco pipeline system carries natural gas from the Gulf Coast and other supply areas to customers along the East Coast, while its gathering and processing operations serve producers in regions including the Northeast, the West and the Gulf Coast.

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