Yesway, Inc. (NASDAQ:YSWY - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Trkla sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $13,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,232,548 shares in the company, valued at $241,361,675.52. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Yesway Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:YSWY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $21.22. 332,666 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58. Yesway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Yesway (NASDAQ:YSWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $969.15 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yesway, Inc. will post 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YSWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yesway from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Yesway in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Yesway from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on Yesway in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Yesway in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YSWY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yesway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Yesway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,994,958 shares of the company's stock worth $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Yesway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,498,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,219,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Yesway in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yesway by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,139 shares of the company's stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yesway during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,478,000.

About Yesway

Yesway is a convenience-store operator serving customers across the central and southwestern United States. Its stores sell fuel, beverages, snacks, grocery and household essentials, along with prepared foods and other convenience items. The company operates under the Yesway and Allsup's brands. Yesway was established in 2015, and its 2019 acquisition of Allsup's expanded its presence and added a long-running convenience-store brand known for its prepared food, including burritos. Yesway and Allsup's locations serve communities in states including Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa, as well as other nearby markets.

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