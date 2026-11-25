YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Alberto Ottino acquired 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $48,106.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $48,106. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of YPF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,386,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $66.00 to $60.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 12,996,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $651,532,000 after buying an additional 551,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $120,984,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $40,972,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 258,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima is an integrated energy company based in Argentina. Its activities span oil and natural gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, and the distribution and sale of fuels and other energy products. The company operates primarily in Argentina, where it develops conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources, including resources in the Vaca Muerta formation. YPF also supplies fuels through its refining and retail operations and participates in the country's natural gas sector.

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