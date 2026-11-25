Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Shah sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $131,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,332 shares in the company, valued at $17,482,713.84. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vivek Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Vivek Shah sold 2,650 shares of Ziff Davis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $133,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Vivek Shah sold 2,650 shares of Ziff Davis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $134,275.50.

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Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.2%

ZD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 271,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $289.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ziff Davis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $30.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 17.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 194.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and internet company that operates a portfolio of websites, apps and online services. Its brands cover technology and shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, and cybersecurity and marketing technology. They include PCMag, IGN, Mashable, Everyday Health and Ookla, whose services include Speedtest and Downdetector. The company serves consumers and businesses in the United States and international markets. Its activities include publishing editorial content, providing internet and software services, and offering digital advertising and marketing solutions.

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