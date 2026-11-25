ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) Director Yair Seroussi sold 2,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yair Seroussi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Yair Seroussi sold 2,349 shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $69,037.11.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ZIM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 524,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,741. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Weiss Ratings upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

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