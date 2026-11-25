ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) EVP Saar Dotan sold 67,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $2,026,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saar Dotan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Saar Dotan sold 26,544 shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $792,338.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Saar Dotan sold 3,690 shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $111,880.80.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 929,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.82. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $2.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,213 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,549 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company's stock.

Key ZIM Integrated Shipping Services News

These are some of the ZIM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ZIM’s third-quarter results topped estimates: earnings were $5.94 per share versus $5.12 expected, and revenue was $2.71 billion versus $2.53 billion expected. Higher freight rates and volumes supported margin growth and cash flow, and the company raised its annual outlook. ZIM Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Freight Rates

ZIM’s third-quarter results topped estimates: earnings were $5.94 per share versus $5.12 expected, and revenue was $2.71 billion versus $2.53 billion expected. Higher freight rates and volumes supported margin growth and cash flow, and the company raised its annual outlook. Negative Sentiment: Four ZIM insiders—including an executive vice president and three directors—reported sales totaling about 17,600 shares on November 23, at prices near $30. Insider selling can dampen sentiment, although the reported transactions alone do not establish a change in the company’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Four ZIM insiders—including an executive vice president and three directors—reported sales totaling about 17,600 shares on November 23, at prices near $30. Insider selling can dampen sentiment, although the reported transactions alone do not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shipping equities broadly declined in a recent session, creating sector-wide pressure that could offset ZIM’s positive earnings news. Shipping equities drop as ZIM posts smallest decline

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

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