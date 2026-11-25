ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) Director William Shaul sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $66,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 524,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,741. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.82. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,545.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,123 shares of the company's stock worth $40,670,000 after buying an additional 1,349,070 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $2,234,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

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