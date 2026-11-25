ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) VP Abdallah Metanes sold 1,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 929,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,698. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.82. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $2.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 71,877 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,006 shares of the company's stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Wall Street Zen raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ZIM:

Positive Sentiment: ZIM’s third-quarter results topped estimates: earnings were $5.94 per share versus $5.12 expected, and revenue was $2.71 billion versus $2.53 billion expected. Higher freight rates and volumes supported margin growth and cash flow, and the company raised its annual outlook. ZIM Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Freight Rates

ZIM’s third-quarter results topped estimates: earnings were $5.94 per share versus $5.12 expected, and revenue was $2.71 billion versus $2.53 billion expected. Higher freight rates and volumes supported margin growth and cash flow, and the company raised its annual outlook. Negative Sentiment: Four ZIM insiders—including an executive vice president and three directors—reported sales totaling about 17,600 shares on November 23, at prices near $30. Insider selling can dampen sentiment, although the reported transactions alone do not establish a change in the company’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Four ZIM insiders—including an executive vice president and three directors—reported sales totaling about 17,600 shares on November 23, at prices near $30. Insider selling can dampen sentiment, although the reported transactions alone do not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shipping equities broadly declined in a recent session, creating sector-wide pressure that could offset ZIM’s positive earnings news. Shipping equities drop as ZIM posts smallest decline

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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