Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 38,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,113,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,444,000. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 61,290 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,719,184.50.

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Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 767,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,600. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.32. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company's revenue was up 828.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 45.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,915 shares of the company's stock worth $85,746,000 after buying an additional 1,005,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 102.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,409 shares of the company's stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483,587 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZYME

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, that develops engineered medicines, with a focus on treatments for cancer and other serious diseases. Its antibody-engineering technologies are designed to create therapies that can engage multiple biological targets or modify immune responses. The company's lead program is zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody. In the United States, it is marketed by partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals as Ziihera for certain adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer.

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