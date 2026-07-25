Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $148.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.Insight Enterprises's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,509 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,987 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 279,375 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 87,538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $4,400,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,444 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Further Reading

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