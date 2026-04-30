Insmed (INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.9644) per share and revenue of $301.56 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insmed Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 179,777 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Insmed from $208.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $213.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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