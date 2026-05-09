Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Insmed's conference call:

BRINSUPRI launch is exceeding expectations with 44% sequential growth in Q1, >80% patient enrollment in the inLighten support program, ~90% specialty pharmacy approval rates, and management reiterates at least $1 billion in 2026 revenue guidance.

launch is exceeding expectations with 44% sequential growth in Q1, >80% patient enrollment in the inLighten support program, ~90% specialty pharmacy approval rates, and management reiterates at least in 2026 revenue guidance. Phase IIIb ENCORE for ARIKAYCE showed statistically significant improvement in patient‑reported respiratory symptoms and durable culture conversion, prompting plans to submit to US and Japanese regulators for a label expansion that could grow the addressable market from ~30k to >200k patients.

for showed statistically significant improvement in patient‑reported respiratory symptoms and durable culture conversion, prompting plans to submit to US and Japanese regulators for a label expansion that could grow the addressable market from ~30k to >200k patients. TPIP is advancing through late‑stage development with the PALM‑PAH Phase III program open and PALM‑ILD enrolling across multiple countries, and OLE data (expected Q3) show some patients titrated to higher doses (up to 1,280 mcg), supporting dose feasibility for Phase III.

is advancing through late‑stage development with the PALM‑PAH Phase III program open and PALM‑ILD enrolling across multiple countries, and OLE data (expected Q3) show some patients titrated to higher doses (up to 1,280 mcg), supporting dose feasibility for Phase III. Financially the company reported approximately $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities and expects to achieve sustainable cash‑flow positivity in 2027 without raising additional capital, while Q1 gross‑to‑net metrics were within guided ranges.

in cash and marketable securities and expects to achieve sustainable cash‑flow positivity in 2027 without raising additional capital, while Q1 gross‑to‑net metrics were within guided ranges. International rollout faces uncertainty from MFN/pricing dynamics—Insmed has paused broader Europe/U.K. commercialization due to potential price controls, which poses a material risk to international revenue expansion.

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Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.17. 8,587,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insmed has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $44,512,131.15. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 174,589 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,933,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,644,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $905,312,000 after buying an additional 1,217,390 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,842,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $842,855,000 after buying an additional 1,758,321 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,179,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $727,480,000 after buying an additional 929,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,726,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $474,582,000 after acquiring an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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