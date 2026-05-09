Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Installed Building Products' conference call:

Consolidated sales fell 4% to $661 million and installation same‑branch sales declined about 7% (new residential down ~11%), with extreme weather and weaker production‑builder activity cited as the primary drivers.

and installation same‑branch sales declined about 7% (new residential down ~11%), with extreme weather and weaker production‑builder activity cited as the primary drivers. Commercial / heavy commercial remained a bright spot: installation commercial same‑branch sales rose 11% and heavy commercial grew over 20% with expanding backlogs, which management expects to sustain strength through 2026.

installation commercial same‑branch sales rose 11% and heavy commercial grew over 20% with expanding backlogs, which management expects to sustain strength through 2026. Margin pressure is a near‑term concern — adjusted gross margin eased to 32.2% and management called out higher depreciation, vehicle/liability/medical insurance and an expected $15–$20 million of incremental fuel/transport costs for the rest of the year.

Margin pressure is a near‑term concern — adjusted gross margin eased to 32.2% and management called out higher depreciation, vehicle/liability/medical insurance and an expected $15–$20 million of incremental fuel/transport costs for the rest of the year. Strong cash flow and active capital returns: the company generated $102 million of operating cash, held $474 million of cash, repurchased $25 million of stock in Q1, raised the quarterly dividend ~5%, and remains focused on acquisitions.

Strong cash flow and active capital returns: the company generated $102 million of operating cash, held $474 million of cash, repurchased $25 million of stock in Q1, raised the quarterly dividend ~5%, and remains focused on acquisitions. Price mix tailwind expected from spray foam — manufacturers announced ~25% price increases that management expects will stick, which should benefit H2 price mix given spray foam represents ~11% of sales and carries higher ASPs.

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Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 594,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $287.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.19. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Key Installed Building Products News

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,954.63. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $200.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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