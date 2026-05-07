Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.75% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet has a twelve month low of $148.30 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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