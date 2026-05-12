Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Unloaded Sen. Tina Smith

Senator Tina Smith (Democratic-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Insulet Corporation NASDAQ: PODD. In a filing disclosed on May 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Insulet stock on April 29th.

Senator Tina Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of DexCom NASDAQ: DXCM on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Insulet NASDAQ: PODD on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of DexCom NASDAQ: DXCM on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/31/2026.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Insulet Trading Up 0.0%

PODD stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $354.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet was highlighted by Zacks as a top value stock for the long term, suggesting some investors still see attractive upside despite the recent pullback. Why Insulet (PODD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Insulet was highlighted by Zacks as a top value stock for the long term, suggesting some investors still see attractive upside despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, a strategic expansion that could support international growth over time. Insulet establishes Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, marking a strategic milestone in the Kingdom

The company announced a Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, a strategic expansion that could support international growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at 0 shares, so this does not appear to be a driver of the stock move.

Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at 0 shares, so this does not appear to be a driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets for Insulet, including Jefferies, Citi, Stifel, Canaccord, Leerink, Raymond James, Baird, Oppenheimer, and Evercore, signaling softer near-term expectations and pressuring the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Insulet NASDAQ: PODD Price Target to $360.00

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $237.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $157,128,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,778,000. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 106,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Insulet by 88.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

About Senator Smith

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here