Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ PODD opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Insulet has a 12 month low of $182.25 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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