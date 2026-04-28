Intact Financial (IFCZF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $4.4132 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.70). Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion.

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Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF stock remained flat at $187.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 146 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFCZF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian property and casualty insurance provider offering a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its primary operations in Canada are conducted through Intact Insurance and belairdirect, while its specialty insurance business in the United States operates under the OneBeacon Insurance Group brand. The company’s portfolio includes coverage for auto, home, commercial property and casualty, specialty lines, and accident and health, supported by risk management and claims solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

Tracing its origins to the Halifax Fire Insurance Association founded in 1809, Intact Financial has expanded through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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