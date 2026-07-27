Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.60 and last traded at C$295.50, with a volume of 94822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$293.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$288.00 to C$314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$322.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$306.00 to C$324.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$354.00 to C$347.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$325.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$283.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$267.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of C$5.83 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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