Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$372.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$364.00 to C$372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 43.16% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$321.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$346.00 to C$354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$319.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$319.40.

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Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock traded up C$2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$259.85. The company had a trading volume of 344,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$255.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$266.08. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$242.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$5.40 EPS for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 12.91%.The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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