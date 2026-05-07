Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.57.

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Intapp Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,741,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,150 shares of the company's stock worth $44,874,000 after buying an additional 124,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intapp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,892,169 shares of the company's stock worth $118,290,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Intapp by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 108,321 shares of the company's stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 95,380 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intapp

Here are the key news stories impacting Intapp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — Intapp reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and revenue of $146.04M vs. $144.32M, with revenue up ~13% year-over-year, showing continued top-line momentum. Business Wire: Intapp Q3 Results

Q3 results beat expectations — Intapp reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and revenue of $146.04M vs. $144.32M, with revenue up ~13% year-over-year, showing continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance: Q4 non‑GAAP EPS of $0.36–$0.38 (street ~$0.30) and FY2026 EPS of $1.220–$1.240 (street ~$0.98), plus revenue guidance slightly above consensus — signaling stronger-than-expected near‑term profitability and revenue trends. Business Wire: Guidance Update

Company raised guidance: Q4 non‑GAAP EPS of $0.36–$0.38 (street ~$0.30) and FY2026 EPS of $1.220–$1.240 (street ~$0.98), plus revenue guidance slightly above consensus — signaling stronger-than-expected near‑term profitability and revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition contribution: management said Celeste (acquired business) is driving ~15% of net new bookings, supporting the revenue/growth outlook. This helps explain the upbeat guidance and product-mix expansion. MSN: Celeste drives bookings

Acquisition contribution: management said Celeste (acquired business) is driving ~15% of net new bookings, supporting the revenue/growth outlook. This helps explain the upbeat guidance and product-mix expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — management commentary and the Q&A provide more color on churn, contract cadence and product adoption; useful for confirming whether revenue/gross margin assumptions behind the guidance are sustainable. Seeking Alpha: Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript available — management commentary and the Q&A provide more color on churn, contract cadence and product adoption; useful for confirming whether revenue/gross margin assumptions behind the guidance are sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage / metric deep dives from outlets (Zacks, Yahoo summaries) reiterate the beats and compare key metrics versus street expectations — helpful for modeling but largely confirm the headlines. Zacks: Key Metrics vs Wall Street

Analyst coverage / metric deep dives from outlets (Zacks, Yahoo summaries) reiterate the beats and compare key metrics versus street expectations — helpful for modeling but largely confirm the headlines. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $58 to $47 (but kept an "overweight" rating) — the PT cut reduces near‑term upside implied by that broker and may weigh on sentiment despite the maintained positive rating. Benzinga: JPMorgan lowers PT

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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