Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $28.06. Intapp shares last traded at $28.3390, with a volume of 118,096 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Intapp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,737 shares of the company's stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company's stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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